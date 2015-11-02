Do you know which metrics matter for your business or do you measure whatever is available in your analytics tool? It’s easy to jump in and view numbers such as pageviews and time on site without thinking about why we measure those things or if they even matter. We can do better.



Understanding what to measure starts by not using your analytics tool. Think about what success looks like in your business before crunching numbers. What type of business do you have? What problems do you solve for customers? Are you a new business or established? Ask yourself these questions before deciding on the measurement plan. The goal is to identify metrics that provide data about how to increase revenue, whether you are starting out in business, are established or are one of the “big guys”. This post is based on the assumption that you use Google Analytics.

