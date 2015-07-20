17
Most businesses do not have a marketing funnel in place. The result is that they are left with only targeting people ready to buy right now.
The problem is that people ready to buy right now represent a very small percentage of your potential customer pool. People just learning about your product or service or still doing research, represent the largest portion of your potential customers.





Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Gary: Have you read Joseph Jaffe's book, Flip the Funnel: How to Use Existing Customers to Gain New Ones?
- 0 +



Written by tiroberts
2 days ago

Marketing funnels are great for scaling your business up.
- 0 +



