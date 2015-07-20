Marketing Funnels 101 - 3Bug MediaPosted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
Most businesses do not have a marketing funnel in place. The result is that they are left with only targeting people ready to buy right now.
The problem is that people ready to buy right now represent a very small percentage of your potential customer pool. People just learning about your product or service or still doing research, represent the largest portion of your potential customers.
