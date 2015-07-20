Local SEO: What is Citation Building? - YouTubePosted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on April 12, 2017 6:22 am
If you are looking to do local SEO for your business, you may have heard of the term citation building. Citation building is a local SEO strategy that can help your local rankings in the search engine results for sites like Google and Bing. In this video, we discuss what citation building is, how it works, and examples of how you can use it for your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
1 hour 21 minutes ago