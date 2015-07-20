17
Vote
1 Comment

Local SEO: What is Citation Building? - YouTube

Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Online Marketing
From https://youtu.be 2 days ago
Made Hot by: maestro68 on April 12, 2017 6:22 am
If you are looking to do local SEO for your business, you may have heard of the term citation building. Citation building is a local SEO strategy that can help your local rankings in the search engine results for sites like Google and Bing. In this video, we discuss what citation building is, how it works, and examples of how you can use it for your business.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 21 minutes ago

Gary: I haven't heard about citation building before. I will check out your video on this local SEO issue.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint

From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop