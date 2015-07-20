18
Seth Godin uses only one field.

GetResponse and Aweber use two.

Try to get a free ebook from Hubspot and you’ll see more than ten fields.

Huge difference between one or two fields and ten.

So what’s the magic number of fields you should use? Any number? :)




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 11 minutes ago

Adrian: Thanks for the heads-up! ;) I will check out your response on your blog! :)
Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Adrian,

I use three fields (email address, first name, and surname). I want to get to know my readers with names, so I can apply conversational copywriting to my content.

All the Best,

Martin
Written by adrianjock
3 hours ago

Hi Martin. Thank you for your comment. I'll respond to it on my blog. No point in duplicating the conversation :)
