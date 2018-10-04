18
Landing pages are an important piece of any digital marketing effort. Landing pages are your secret weapon, generating one million new leads! OK, maybe that’s a bit exaggerated, but they can move the needle, if you know what you’re doing.

Maybe you’ve heard the term “landing page” but are not sure what a landing page truly is. Or perhaps you’re familiar with landing pages but you’ve been having debates with colleagues on how to best set one up.

Time to get back to basics. If you want your landing pages to perform, you need to answer these four questions:

What is a landing page?
Who is the audience?
What should they do?
What does success look like?



