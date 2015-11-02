16
Vote
1 Comment

Infusionsoft Targets Small Businesses with New Landing Pages

Infusionsoft Targets Small Businesses with New Landing Pages Avatar Posted by lyceum under Online Marketing
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on November 1, 2017 2:30 pm
Infusionsoft has launched a new product designed to allow users to create striking and mobile-responsive landing pages quickly and efficiently.
Infusionsoft says its new Landing Pages are attractive and can be custom built to help businesses capture new leads. The pages comes with a gallery of easy-to-use templates and are free to use, the company says.
A landing page is an important marketing tool for small businesses, helping to capture leads or in some cases drive sales. Through relevant calls-to-action, landing pages prompt visitors either to fill out information, making them leads and future prospects, or simply to purchase a product. Consequently, landing pages are an effective way to significantly increase conversions, helping a small business sell more products and services — and ultimately grow.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

What kind of landing page service do you use?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenn Herman @jennherman31 is All About Social Media

She may work as a full-time director of marketing by day. But in her spare time, Jenn Herman likes teaching small … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop