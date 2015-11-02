Infusionsoft has launched a new product designed to allow users to create striking and mobile-responsive landing pages quickly and efficiently.

Infusionsoft says its new Landing Pages are attractive and can be custom built to help businesses capture new leads. The pages comes with a gallery of easy-to-use templates and are free to use, the company says.

A landing page is an important marketing tool for small businesses, helping to capture leads or in some cases drive sales. Through relevant calls-to-action, landing pages prompt visitors either to fill out information, making them leads and future prospects, or simply to purchase a product. Consequently, landing pages are an effective way to significantly increase conversions, helping a small business sell more products and services — and ultimately grow.

