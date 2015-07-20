Many people today do not use Twitter regularly. They make think itâ€™s passe. Some people signed up for a Twitter account and never logged back in. Others got confused on how to use Twitter and gave up. They could not comprehend how to use it or why.



But if you turn on any news today â€“ on TV, online, in print or video you will see who tweeted this or who tweeted that. Twitter has become part of the news!

