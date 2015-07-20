It’s midnight. Not much time left in your day. And you still haven’t written that blog post that should be up tomorrow. You can’t get up early and write it because you have a meeting. It’s now or never.



What to write about? You don’t want to create and post a “bomb” – you need to get clever and smart and do it quickly.



Here are 9 suggestions that may help you get that post written, appeal to your audience, and still get a decent night’s sleep.

