30
Vote
0 Comment
It’s midnight. Not much time left in your day. And you still haven’t written that blog post that should be up tomorrow. You can’t get up early and write it because you have a meeting. It’s now or never.

What to write about? You don’t want to create and post a “bomb” – you need to get clever and smart and do it quickly.

Here are 9 suggestions that may help you get that post written, appeal to your audience, and still get a decent night’s sleep.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work

Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop