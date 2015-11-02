Live streaming has opened new avenues for businesses to educate their audience and market their products. This form of marketing gives a new dimension to brand management and provides a more organic way for a business to engage their leads.



Whether it is about launching your product or giving your audience a real-time experience of your workplace, live streaming can be a handy tool in creating the right brand perception and promoting your products.



So let’s find out the potential of this new-fangled marketing technique and how businesses can benefit from it:

