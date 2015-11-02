17
Vote
1 Comment
An online business is a smart way of starting a career as an entrepreneur. The world has become increasingly dependent on technology. The Internet has become the preferred avenue for conducting business. With mobile technology expected to grow exponentially over the next 5 years, Internet-based business ideas are the way to go.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 16 minutes ago

Interesting to read that you have two Scandinavian countries in the top of online spending per consumer.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Devan Perine @devanmarie Is Community Manager at EnMast

Businesses owners are in need of advice. But sometimes they haven't got the budget for the experience they require. … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop