How to Increase Your Email Click-Through Rate

How to Increase Your Email Click-Through Rate
The goal of most marketers is to get a high open-rate of their emails, and this is a goal that has become more and more emphasised as the email open-rate has declined over the years. So, how to increase your email click-through rate, considering the trends today?




Written by paulinak
29 minutes ago

Thank you for this article! A/B test is a great way to see what your clients prefer and want to read :)
Written by lyceum
2 hours 45 minutes ago

Ivan: Have you used Sendpulse in your email communication?
