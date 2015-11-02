When it comes to local business, just about everybody turns to the internet first to find the product or service they are looking for.



In 2017, 97% of consumers looked online for local businesses, with 12% looking for a local business online every day. That is according to a survey by Bright Local, a local marketing platform.



So yes, just about all of your potential customers are on the internet. But the question is, will they be able to find your business when they search online?

