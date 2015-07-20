How to decide if you should invest in that business idea you have?Posted by janesheeba under Online Marketing
From https://www.janesheeba.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on February 28, 2018 9:58 am
You wonder whether your business idea will turn out to be a flop, or what if people call you a failure.
What if the idea turns out to be silly after you have invested time and money into it, and things don't work out?
These kind of fears and speculations hold you back from making that move, right?
What if the idea turns out to be silly after you have invested time and money into it, and things don't work out?
These kind of fears and speculations hold you back from making that move, right?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business
Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments