17
Vote
0 Comment
You wonder whether your business idea will turn out to be a flop, or what if people call you a failure.

What if the idea turns out to be silly after you have invested time and money into it, and things don't work out?

These kind of fears and speculations hold you back from making that move, right?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business

Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop