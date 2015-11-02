A study conducted by Moz and Buzzsumo revealed that up to 75% of a million online articles they analyzed were not engaging content. This is alarming because content that failed to engage with your readers means no transformation ever took place – transformation that will convert your readers into either leads or sales.



That is why creating more engaging content has become a top priority among digital marketers as shown in the diagram above, but 60% of these marketers say that their biggest challenge in this endeavor is how to create enough engaging content.

