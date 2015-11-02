17
Vote
1 Comment
Undoubtedly you’ve heard the expression “content shock,” coined by marketing expert Mark Schaefer.

With immense respect, I have to admit: I don’t believe in it.
The idea that there’s so much content out there, people are tired of content altogether? That no one’s giving new content a chance? That it’s too hard to get new content seen?

Not buying it.




Comments


Written by lyceum
1 hour 54 minutes ago

Money quote: "Don’t Be The Ocean. Be the Lighthouse."
- 0 +



