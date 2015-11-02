27
Vote
0 Comment
Huge traffic is good but permit me to say that it’s useless if it doesn’t convert to money in the long run. Yes, what’s the gain of having 100,000 daily visitors of folks that even 5 of them will never click on your ads, buy advertising from you, use your affiliate link nor buy a product from you?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Larry Keltto @Larry_Keltto Flies Solo in Entrepreneur Life

For Larry Keltto, entrepreneurship was a choice. After getting married in 1993, Keltto discovered the hours of a … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop