If a traditional picture is worth a thousand words, what do you think a video is worth in today's social currency? To hear power players like Hubspot and Forbes tell it, it's worth a staggering 80% of all web traffic in the next two years. That's the actual projection of how much of a role visuals will play on the web by 2019, and companies that aren't already working on a visual media plan will face a steep uphill battle for the hearts and minds of an increasingly visual generation by then. With B2B in particular, the time that buyers and resource-hunters have to consider is increasingly limited; they won't always have time to skim your text content, so you'll need to be ready to serve it up along alternate channels.

