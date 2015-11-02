17
Vote
3 Comment
This is a guest post from Charles Emmanuel:
After months or even years of beating on your craft, You aren’t getting the attention you deserve. No one seems to care. Traffic, shares and tweets? Zero. And it’s terribly annoying. You deserve to be popular, so In this post, you’ll discover how to be a super authority blogger!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Karen: That is why I am taking the course, Start a Blog that Matters (Fizzle), after I have been blogging for 15 years! ;)
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
1 day 11 hours ago

Thanks Karen! Branding is something I wish I paid more attention to in the early days but I guess it's all part of the journey.
- 0 +



Written by KarenBanes
1 day 15 hours ago

Love this. Great branding advice for some of the old hands as well as the newbies. It's easy to build a blog focusing on content rather than branding, but at some point you have to try and pull it all together!
- 1 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities

Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop