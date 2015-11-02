Well, You've just joined Tens of Thousands of website owners who want to boost their Google Mobile Page Speed, and You Can with These Tactics.



The only thing changing faster than mobile page speed is search itself! Thanks to constant Google updates and relentless Google announcements about ‘what’ you should be doing, more websites are being updated to keep up with search than ever before. It’s already started, but July 2018, Google will ‘officially’ make page speed a crucial ranking factor for mobile searches. Google’s very own “Speed Update” will impact websites that have the slowest web pages. Have you been planning to maximize the performance of your mobile site? If yes, then there’s no better time than now to your site is optimized for Google mobile page speed.

