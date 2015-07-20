17
Have hashtags been so badly abused by spammers and overshadowed by social search that they're no longer relevant? Let's look at the facts.




Comments


Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Rachel: Where is Mordor?! ;) I am all for positive hashtags, e.g., my #teaFTWbook
Written by ajayprasad
5 days ago

@Rachel - Couldn't agree more with this fact "Instagram is the one environment where the hashtag question can be answered with an enthusiastic “yes — go for it.” Also, hashtags on twitter has gone obsolete. It's not that it doesn't work there but several businesses still don't use the right hashtags.
Written by lyceum
6 hours ago

Ajay: How many hashtags do you add to your Instagram photos?
