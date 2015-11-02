18
Vote
2 Comment
Starting July 2018, all Chrome users will see a warning for all non-HTTPS websites. More than 50% of Internet browsers worldwide are Chrome. Trust me, you have customers using Chrome.

But first, a little historical context. As far back as 2014, Google was giving preferential rankings to websites with an SSL certificate. It’s part of their effort to promote a more secure Internet for all of their users.

Google has stated that their goal is to “encourage all website owners to switch from HTTP to HTTPS to keep everyone safe on the web.”



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by jonmikelbailey
1 hour 16 minutes ago

The warnings are already showing in Chrome. They've also been pushing HTTPS as a ranking factor since 2014. I would take this seriously. It's only going to become more important as time passes. Definitely prioritize the crucial domains first but don't delay too much on the rest. :-)
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Jon-Mikel: I have to go through the sites and domains I have and get SSL-certificates for the ones I think is worth it. Does Google has some kind of agenda for pushing this, by showing that the site is not "secure" on a Chrome browser?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Tom Watson Cleans Up With Startup Guide

When it comes to starting a business, Tom Watson advises other entrepreneurs to do what he says, not necessarily follow … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop