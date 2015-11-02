Starting July 2018, all Chrome users will see a warning for all non-HTTPS websites. More than 50% of Internet browsers worldwide are Chrome. Trust me, you have customers using Chrome.



But first, a little historical context. As far back as 2014, Google was giving preferential rankings to websites with an SSL certificate. It’s part of their effort to promote a more secure Internet for all of their users.



Google has stated that their goal is to “encourage all website owners to switch from HTTP to HTTPS to keep everyone safe on the web.”

