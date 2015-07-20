One of our most popular guests, Frank Danna, returns to share his insights on Snapchat vs. Instagram Stories and the state of social media in 2017.
Frank Danna on Snapchat, Instagram Stories, and How "Social Media Marketers" Are Ruining Social MediaPosted by resonancesocial under Online Marketing
From http://www.resonancecontent.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fundpr on March 4, 2017 9:39 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals
Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
3 hours ago