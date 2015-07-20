16
Vote
0 Comment
Learning how a company creates content, what channels it uses to deliver that content, and to whom they’re marketing, can give you valuable insight on how to create and use your own content. Watching customer reaction to a company’s content marketing will also provide useful information, such as the likes and dislikes of the customers.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"

As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop