Learning how a company creates content, what channels it uses to deliver that content, and to whom they’re marketing, can give you valuable insight on how to create and use your own content. Watching customer reaction to a company’s content marketing will also provide useful information, such as the likes and dislikes of the customers.
Forming a Content Marketing Strategy by Analyzing CompetitorsPosted by irfanahmad1989 under Online Marketing
From http://www.digitalinformationworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on March 29, 2017 9:22 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Woo-hoo! It's Sherryl Perry: BizSugar "Contributor of the Week"
As anyone who regularly visits the BizSugar community knows, we absolutely love our contributors. Contributors … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments