Easy To Create Lead Magnet Ideas

Learn easy to create lead magnet ideas that you can use on your website to grow your email list and feed your marketing funnel. Creating lead magnets that your customers desire is vital when creating an online marketing strategy and for building an email list.



Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Gary: I will create a lead magnet (checklist) on how to brew a cup of (black) tea, and then over time it will turn into an anchor piece as a tea manifesto with my thoughts on the importance of this beverage and how you could use it in order to improve your worklife.

All the Best,

Martin
