23
Vote
1 Comment

Do I Need A Privacy Policy on My Website?

Do I Need A Privacy Policy on My Website? Avatar Posted by VisibleLogic under Online Marketing
From https://www.visiblelogic.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on February 13, 2018 1:58 am
When we work on web sites for our clients one of things I always ask is for them to provide content for a privacy policy. Many of our clients are surprised that we are asking for this as they may not have a policy written up, even if they already have a web site live for their business.

To help you understand why you need a privacy policy and the important details you should consider, I asked Adam Nyhan to provide some insight. Adam Nyhan is an attorney affiliated with Opticliff Law, LLC and a former General Counsel at a New York software firm.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
11 hours ago

Emily: Do you you know about standard forms with privacy policy text that I can add to my website? How about the new General Data Protection Regulation law coming into place on May 25? It is bit "funny" that it popped up a form from Google company with GDPR text when I searched for this keyword.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital

Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks
Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop