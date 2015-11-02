When we work on web sites for our clients one of things I always ask is for them to provide content for a privacy policy. Many of our clients are surprised that we are asking for this as they may not have a policy written up, even if they already have a web site live for their business.



To help you understand why you need a privacy policy and the important details you should consider, I asked Adam Nyhan to provide some insight. Adam Nyhan is an attorney affiliated with Opticliff Law, LLC and a former General Counsel at a New York software firm.

