Do I Need A Privacy Policy on My Website?Posted by VisibleLogic under Online Marketing
From https://www.visiblelogic.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on February 13, 2018 1:58 am
When we work on web sites for our clients one of things I always ask is for them to provide content for a privacy policy. Many of our clients are surprised that we are asking for this as they may not have a policy written up, even if they already have a web site live for their business.
To help you understand why you need a privacy policy and the important details you should consider, I asked Adam Nyhan to provide some insight. Adam Nyhan is an attorney affiliated with Opticliff Law, LLC and a former General Counsel at a New York software firm.
To help you understand why you need a privacy policy and the important details you should consider, I asked Adam Nyhan to provide some insight. Adam Nyhan is an attorney affiliated with Opticliff Law, LLC and a former General Counsel at a New York software firm.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matt Telfer @mattelfer Takes Practical Approach to Digital
Matt Telfer loves marketing. Though today he works for one of the U.K.'s largest domain and hosting companies, he … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- Ecommerce Keyword Research Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here’s a Step by Step Guide
- The A-Z of Facebook Marketing and Engagement (podcast)
- How to Transform Corporate Culture Effectively
- The 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs & How You Can Learn From Them
- Legit Tax Deductions for Home-Based Franchise Owners
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
11 hours ago