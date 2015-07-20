17
Vote
1 Comment
Robert ponders whether we can teach ourselves to be more curious. On the news front, we discuss the state of digital advertising based on reactions to this year’s Cannes Advertising Awards, and offer our strong opinions on yet another article that throws shade at the term “content marketing.” Our rants and raves include CPA Australia and why content creators are crazy; then we close the show with an artistic example of the week courtesy of Botticelli.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 10 minutes ago

Pop like in Swedish Chef's video on popcorn shrimp? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!

We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop