There's currently a battle going on in the marketing world – and it's all about the emoji. Should brands use emojis? If they should, where should they use the emoji at? Is it okay to include them in email headers – even if you're a B2B business?



There are heated opinions on both the pro-emoji and anti-emoji sides. Some marketers love the idea of using them, others consider emojis the worst idea they've seen. But in the back and forth tussle, four primary considerations for emoji use in B2B marketing have emerged.