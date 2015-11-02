A Beginner’s Guide to Influencer Marketing



The best way to sell your products is to have trust and reach, in other words, the support of an influencer marketing to your audience on your behalf.



Clearly, asking a Kardashian to promote your product will be difficult unless you happen to sell designer goods and are willing to give away some freebies, but when used correctly, influencer marketing can work for your business, too. However, before you start firing off emails to David Beckham or some other well-known influencer, you need to plan your campaign carefully.

