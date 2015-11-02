A Beginner’s Guide to Influencer MarketingPosted by Pixel_pro under Online Marketing
From https://www.pixelproductionsinc.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on August 20, 2017 9:53 am
A Beginner’s Guide to Influencer Marketing
The best way to sell your products is to have trust and reach, in other words, the support of an influencer marketing to your audience on your behalf.
Clearly, asking a Kardashian to promote your product will be difficult unless you happen to sell designer goods and are willing to give away some freebies, but when used correctly, influencer marketing can work for your business, too. However, before you start firing off emails to David Beckham or some other well-known influencer, you need to plan your campaign carefully.
The best way to sell your products is to have trust and reach, in other words, the support of an influencer marketing to your audience on your behalf.
Clearly, asking a Kardashian to promote your product will be difficult unless you happen to sell designer goods and are willing to give away some freebies, but when used correctly, influencer marketing can work for your business, too. However, before you start firing off emails to David Beckham or some other well-known influencer, you need to plan your campaign carefully.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Herby Fabius @BillionSuccess Puts Business Advice to Work
Herby Fabius is a part-time entrepreneur with a plan for success. The Stamford, Conn. resident and College of … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments