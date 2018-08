Using evergreen SEO tips from day one is smart. Starting a website is easy but attracting more search engine traffic is not.



In fact, creating a website is a long term commitment. You can’t publish 10 or 20 blog posts and wait for an avalanche of organic traffic to your sites. It won’t really help.



If you don’t update your blog or website regularly, you won’t be able to build a profitable website. It’s as simple as that.