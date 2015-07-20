Using evergreen SEO tips from day one is smart. Starting a website is easy but attracting more search engine traffic is not.



In fact, creating a website is a long term commitment. You canâ€™t publish 10 or 20 blog posts and wait for an avalanche of organic traffic to your sites. It wonâ€™t really help.



If you donâ€™t update your blog or website regularly, you wonâ€™t be able to build a profitable website. Itâ€™s as simple as that.

