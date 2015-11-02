3 Quick Ways to Get Started with Video MarketingPosted by erikemanuelli under Online Marketing
From http://www.huffingtonpost.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: nirmalablog on March 24, 2017 1:29 pm
Thanks to increased internet connection bandwidths and more powerful handheld hardware, video media is finally emerging as the seemingly unstoppable engagement behemoth that online marketers have been hoping for.
Video content has seemingly arrested the attention of the entire internet, which makes good sense, given that humans are wired to process visual information. And it’s an ideal marketing tool, because video has been proven to wield profound influence on the decision making process, often leading to increased sales.
Here are three ways you can easily dive into video marketing today.
Video content has seemingly arrested the attention of the entire internet, which makes good sense, given that humans are wired to process visual information. And it’s an ideal marketing tool, because video has been proven to wield profound influence on the decision making process, often leading to increased sales.
Here are three ways you can easily dive into video marketing today.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Ivan Widjaya On BizSugar Tips
How do you use BizSugar to benefit your small business? Our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week Ivan … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
2 days ago
Video marketing is considered as one of the best techniques to drive more people towards your business. Clickmeeting can give you a helping hand for sure.
~Ravi