I’m sure you’ve heard this stat: more than two million blog posts go live every single day.



And that’s just talking about blogs. You don’t even want to start contemplating total online content including emails, landing pages, product pages, podcasts, and social media.



Standing out in the deluge is harder than ever. Even for established publishers it’s tough. For beginners … it’s a nightmare.



So, what’s the solution?



While there is no magic bullet for content marketers, there is one type of content that can cut through the noise and deliver long-term results.



It’s called evergreen content.

