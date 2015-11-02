16
Vote
0 Comment

13 Tips for Choosing a Domain Name - 2017 Edition

13 Tips for Choosing a Domain Name - 2017 Edition Avatar Posted by uttoransen under Online Marketing
From https://www.temok.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: leonesimmy on July 22, 2017 12:15 pm
Your domain name is more than just a URL – it’s truly one of the most important elements of your online business.

When you’re choosing a domain name – especially in 2017 when customers are savvy and skeptical – you need to choose wisely.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Belinda Weaver @copywritemattrs Offers Words of Wisdom

Belinda Weaver offers words of wisdom for your small business marketing. In 2009, Weaver started Copywrite … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop