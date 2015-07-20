The URL structure is everything that comes after the domain name. Always do them by hand and don't let your CMS automatically crank it out. Here are 11 criteria to consider next time you create a URL.



1. Make your URLs clear

2. Make your URLs short

3. Remove minor “stop words”

4. Use the stem of the word

5. Don’t duplicate content

6. Use only letters and numbers

7. Use only lower case letters

8. Hyphens make the best separators

9. Be direct with redirects

10. Limit the number of folders

11. HTTPS

