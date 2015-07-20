11 Ways to Hand-craft the Perfect URLPosted by clickfire under Online Marketing
From http://www.seo-writer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on July 4, 2017 6:54 am
The URL structure is everything that comes after the domain name. Always do them by hand and don't let your CMS automatically crank it out. Here are 11 criteria to consider next time you create a URL.
1. Make your URLs clear
2. Make your URLs short
3. Remove minor “stop words”
4. Use the stem of the word
5. Don’t duplicate content
6. Use only letters and numbers
7. Use only lower case letters
8. Hyphens make the best separators
9. Be direct with redirects
10. Limit the number of folders
11. HTTPS
1. Make your URLs clear
2. Make your URLs short
3. Remove minor “stop words”
4. Use the stem of the word
5. Don’t duplicate content
6. Use only letters and numbers
7. Use only lower case letters
8. Hyphens make the best separators
9. Be direct with redirects
10. Limit the number of folders
11. HTTPS
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week
While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 days ago