16
Vote
1 Comment

11 Ways to Hand-craft the Perfect URL

11 Ways to Hand-craft the Perfect URL Avatar Posted by clickfire under Online Marketing
From http://www.seo-writer.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on July 4, 2017 6:54 am
The URL structure is everything that comes after the domain name. Always do them by hand and don't let your CMS automatically crank it out. Here are 11 criteria to consider next time you create a URL.

1. Make your URLs clear
2. Make your URLs short
3. Remove minor “stop words”
4. Use the stem of the word
5. Don’t duplicate content
6. Use only letters and numbers
7. Use only lower case letters
8. Hyphens make the best separators
9. Be direct with redirects
10. Limit the number of folders
11. HTTPS




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by clickfire
2 days ago

Ironically, there's a meaningless hyphen that snuck its way into this post's URL, probably because I forgot to check for trailing spaces.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Personal Finance Inspires this Contributor of the Week

While improving personal finances is certainly the motive behind why many entrepreneurs and small business owners start … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop