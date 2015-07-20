18
Vote
1 Comment
Influencer marketing has risen to new heights of popularity among marketers today. This rise in popularity is not just a fad. There are proven facts and data that have made influencer marketing so important.

Take a look at some of the most important facts behind the increasing demand for influencer marketing these days.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

It was a colorful and interactive infographics!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Adam Gottlieb @FrugalEntrepren Schools Businesses with Real Life Experience

While most other high school kids were simply worried about passing math and physics or finding a job for the summer, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop