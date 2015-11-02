Where would we be without the internet?Posted by Aaron under News
Imagine life without the internet. Where would we be?
For many, the internet is so vital that we simply can’t live without it.
In 2016, the United Nations passed a resolution declaring internet access as a basic human right.
Comments
10 hours ago
Internet is a great tool (kit). It is like a virtual encyclopedia. The good thing is that you could turn off the devices hooked up to the net, and open a physical encyclopedia, if you want. You have free will. And yes, I have read and I am reading long philosophical texts.
Best Premises,
Martin