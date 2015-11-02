The Most Annoying Things Colleagues Say -InfographicPosted by SPCowan under News
From http://www.mibusinessmag.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on June 7, 2017 11:02 am
The team at notice and whiteboard specialists, Noticeboards Online Ltd, have put together this amusing infographic listing 13 of the most annoying things colleagues say.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago