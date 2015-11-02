27
Vote
1 Comment

Subway to close hundreds of U.S. stores - The Washington Post

Subway to close hundreds of U.S. stores - The Washington Post Avatar Posted by franpro under News
From https://t.co 5 days ago
Made Hot by: profmarketing on May 2, 2018 9:10 am
The Washington Post story about Subway, a massive franchise organization that's in big trouble. Why? Because they fell asleep at the wheel. They didn't keep up. And their stores look and feel tired. Read more.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
9 hours ago

Joel: Congrats to the quote in the Washington Post! ;) Subway is still pretty popular i Sweden.

Which is your favorite new fastfood chain?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Joanie Mann @JoanieMann Makes Sense of Business Technology

Many business owners find the changes in technology confusing. Cloud hosting, web-based accounting, online business … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop