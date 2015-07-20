By now, you know that your small business faces a real threat of being hacked. Hackers are targeting small businesses more and more because they believe they may be more vulnerable — generally.

But even if hackers were able to penetrate your cyber defenses, what damage could they really do to your company?

In some cases, the results could be disastrous. For others, the threat is real but consequences may not be as dire.

That’s why we’re releasing the Cyber Security edition of Small Business Trends magazine.

