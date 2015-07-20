How Dangerous Are Cyber-attacks? As a business owner you can't afford to find out what the financial impact of a cyber attack could be to your business.
In fact, since 2016, there were 4,000 attacks happening every day, which targets everyone from home users to businesses, to government networks.
As a result, critical data is lost, regular operations are disrupted, financial losses are incurred to restore files, and the people lose confidence in your business.
