How Dangerous Are Cyber-attacks? As a business owner you can't afford to find out what the financial impact of a cyber attack could be to your business.



In fact, since 2016, there were 4,000 attacks happening every day, which targets everyone from home users to businesses, to government networks.



As a result, critical data is lost, regular operations are disrupted, financial losses are incurred to restore files, and the people lose confidence in your business.

