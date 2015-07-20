Are You Attending These Two Important Small Business Twitter Chats in June?Posted by lyceum under News
Sometimes the best way to get ahead in business is to simply network and gather input from your fellow entrepreneurs.
And you don’t even need to travel or buy expensive conference tickets to do this. There are two upcoming Twitter chats next month that can help you learn more about various aspects of small business ownership.
The first chat is about confronting challenges in business. The MetLife sponsored chat takes place on June 21. And the second is just a week later on June 28. That Microsoft sponsored chat is all about getting inspired in business.
You can learn more about these chats and how to participate in the Featured Events section. Then check out even more upcoming event opportunities for small businesses in the list below.
To see a full list or to submit your own event, contest or award listing, visit the Small Business Events Calendar.
