17
Vote
1 Comment

How to Successfully Protect Company Trademarks

How to Successfully Protect Company Trademarks Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Legal
From http://www.smbceo.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: LoopLooper on July 15, 2018 9:38 am
After all the frustration and time spent, the last thing a business owner wants to do is leave the door open to trademark cancellation, infringement, and other legal issues.

That said, here are some tips to help maintain and protect it.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Ivan: Have you gone through the trademark process?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dhiraj Das @linktons Brings Passion to the Web

The story of how Dhiraj Das brought Linktons.com to the Web is a reminder of how important passion becomes when … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop