18
Vote
2 Comment
Anyone who's been in the business-to-business (B2B) space for any amount of time knows that, depending on the product or service you're selling, sales cycles can range from days to years. Anything marketers and salespeople can do to expedite decision-making without pressuring prospects too much can help increase sales volume.

But, most sales pipelines are hardly optimized. In fact, a recent study from LeanData found that nearly 80 percent of B2B sales reps are unsatisfied with the way their companies route leads, and over 57 percent believe that their existing lead workflow systems turns off prospects.

Don’t fall into those traps. Here are 10 next-generation tools to help your team build strong relationships with leads faster so you can maximize your B2B sales.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by nicregi
22 hours ago

Great list, Erik. To be honest, I only know Leadfeeder and looking forward to try on the rest!

Thanks for sharing!
- 0 +



Written by ravichahar
1 day 9 hours ago

Hey Erik,

It's always good to know about such tools. People are more into sales these days.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ian Smith @IanDSmith Builds a Remarkable Business

Ian Smith likes to say that your business is either remarkable or invisible, and that which one it is depends on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop