Running a business can be difficult. But it’s even more challenging when you don’t have the right people around you. A business is nothing more than a collection of individuals with a common, shared goal. But if your team doesn’t come together, then that goal – whatever it is – is in jeopardy.



It’s a good idea to surround yourself with positive people who can help you lift yourself and your business out of a dark place, especially when business is bad. Top entrepreneurs know that having people around with skills that they lack is a good idea. So who’s missing at your business? Could you benefit from any of these personality types?

