SEO is a tricky concept to grasp at the best of times… But technical SEO is on a whole different level entirely!

Despite that, it really pays to spend time frequently brushing up on your knowledge.



Here Sam Hurley reveals three technical SEO errors that need your immediate investigation. Whether you’re a marketing director, CEO, entrepreneur, or other professional — you (and your entire team) should know these disastrous technical SEO mistakes that can cost you and your business dearly.



Is your website built for optimal Google visibility in 2017?

