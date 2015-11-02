18
Technical SEO: Check These 3 Errors Right Now

SEO is a tricky concept to grasp at the best of times… But technical SEO is on a whole different level entirely!
Despite that, it really pays to spend time frequently brushing up on your knowledge.

Here Sam Hurley reveals three technical SEO errors that need your immediate investigation. Whether you’re a marketing director, CEO, entrepreneur, or other professional — you (and your entire team) should know these disastrous technical SEO mistakes that can cost you and your business dearly.

Is your website built for optimal Google visibility in 2017?




Comments


Written by Sam-Hurley
6 hours ago

Thanks a lot for sharing this one, Erik! :-D

It took some writing!!! #SuperTechnical #SEOJunkies
Written by erikemanuelli
3 hours ago

My pleasure, Sam.

It's super technical post, indeed. It took me some time to read it, and it took longer to understand all the concepts. But you did an awesome job with the explanation, so thank you for writing it!
Written by ravichahar
7 hours ago

Hey Erik,

Sam has shared some amazing tips. It's always important to check the website URLs. People get confused with WWW and Non-WWW.

~Ravi
Written by erikemanuelli
3 hours ago

That it was one of my first mistakes. And I recently found out I still need to define that on one of my niche sites....lol

Indeed, a common mistake!
Written by Sam-Hurley
6 hours ago

Thanks Ravi! :-D

It's one of the most common SEO errors I witness...Not good at all; yet relatively quick to correct!!

Sam
