SEO is a tricky concept to grasp at the best of times… But technical SEO is on a whole different level entirely!
Despite that, it really pays to spend time frequently brushing up on your knowledge.
Here Sam Hurley reveals three technical SEO errors that need your immediate investigation. Whether you’re a marketing director, CEO, entrepreneur, or other professional — you (and your entire team) should know these disastrous technical SEO mistakes that can cost you and your business dearly.
Is your website built for optimal Google visibility in 2017?
Technical SEO: Check These 3 Errors Right NowPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.digitalcurrent.com 9 hours ago
Made Hot by: arifansariseo on May 8, 2017 6:29 pm
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Shane Gibson @ShaneGibson Takes Social Marketing to a Global Audience
If you have any doubts about the power of social media as a global marketing tool, just talk to Shane Gibson. As … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Martin Lindeskog
Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals. …
Comments
6 hours ago
It took some writing!!! #SuperTechnical #SEOJunkies
3 hours ago
It's super technical post, indeed. It took me some time to read it, and it took longer to understand all the concepts. But you did an awesome job with the explanation, so thank you for writing it!
7 hours ago
Sam has shared some amazing tips. It's always important to check the website URLs. People get confused with WWW and Non-WWW.
~Ravi
3 hours ago
Indeed, a common mistake!
6 hours ago
It's one of the most common SEO errors I witness...Not good at all; yet relatively quick to correct!!
Sam