Smashing Semantic SEO in 2017 & Beyond: The Ultimate Guide

Smashing Semantic SEO in 2017 & Beyond: The Ultimate Guide
From http://www.digitalcurrent.com
Made Hot by: Ileane on April 10, 2017 10:48 pm
Semantics are now at the core of every search query answered on Google. As important as semantics are to Google, semantic SEO should hold equal value in your digital strategy for 2017 and the future.


That means you need to be well equipped with powerful search optimization tactics to rank content above your competitors on the largest search engine in the world — the search engine that caters for at least 5.5 BILLION searches every day.


If you care about earning “free” traffic to your website, it’s a volume you simply can’t afford to disregard.


Here Sam Hurley unveils three killer tactics you can use to dominate semantic search this year (inlcuded, a solid understand of semantic search).

Really interesting!




Comments


Written by best4businesses
2 hours 14 minutes ago

Nicely organized and well-written article. I especially appreciated the illustrations you included to explain semantics and how they impact SEO.The David Henry image was very clarifying - looks like the inside of RankBrain's head :)
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
1 hour 35 minutes ago

Thanks very much! It was a BEAST to write...But I was very proud once complete :-D I'm really glad you found it useful and above all...Easy to understand!

Haha — The inside of RankBrain's head seems a scary place! :-O Brilliant diagram :-) #Agreed.
- 0 +



Written by Ileane
2 hours 44 minutes ago

Fantastic article Sam. Thanks for posting this Erik :)
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
1 hour 38 minutes ago

Wahooo!!! Awesome feedback, Ileane. Cheers for this! :-D
- 0 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
3 hours ago

Thanks a bunch for posting my article to the BizSugar community, Erik!

:-D

Sam
- 1 +



Written by nicregi
9 hours ago

Great post Erik. Very timely as I have been just searching for it yesterday!
- 1 +



Written by Sam-Hurley
3 hours ago

I'm glad you enjoyed it, my friend!
- 1 +



