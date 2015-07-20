How To Create Effective Content Roundups And Boost Your TrafficPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
As you work on a roundup piece for your blog or newsletter, you may be thinking something along these lines:
“This piece will generate more traffic and/or subscribers than my other posts or emails, since it circulates ideas and encourages conversation.”
Well, that’s certainly true. No type of content can spark conversation, social shares and circulate ideas like a good roundup piece.
But here’s the catch: your content will only work that way if you create a roundup that you know your readers will love, otherwise it will be a waste of time.
