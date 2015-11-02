Given today’s widespread internet usage, it seems as though the concept of reading a book to absorb new information has become obsolete. After all, our lives have been transformed with the advent of new technologies and social media channels that often pump out answers before they even hear questions based on past search histories and popular results.



Tai Lopez, a widely popular investor, entrepreneur and advisor, has amassed a loyal following of startup entrepreneurs, businessmen and just those seeking a bit of direction in their lives.



By reaching 1.4 million people across 40 countries and supplementing this with Youtube podcasts and inspirational talks and videos, it is rather clear that Tai, who tries to read a new book everyday, has been able to create value for readers, provide a unique perspective on life, jump ahead of competitors, and become a main source of information that cannot be found elsewhere.

