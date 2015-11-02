27
Carol Tice started her blog, Make a Living Writing, in 2008.

It took her a few years to get her blog off the ground, but by 2011, she was already pulling in a six-figure income… With a ~2,000 subscriber email list!

Today, she makes over $500,000 a year with less than 20,000 subscribers.

“Wait, how is that even possible?” you might think. “Don’t you need to have hundreds of thousands of email subscribers and get millions of pageviews to make that kind of money?”

Well, apparently, you don’t.




Erik: I will study this post in detail! ;)
