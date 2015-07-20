17
Vote
1 Comment

Carlsberg Major Global Rebrand

Carlsberg Major Global Rebrand - https://www.packagingoftheworld.com Avatar Posted by popularpicks under Global
From https://www.packagingoftheworld.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: advertglobal on September 17, 2018 8:47 am
Rebranding a trusted product for a global company is no easy task and their are many pitfalls that can occur. See what Danish beer company, Carlsberg has done to rebrand their iconic brand.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Carlsberg is a pretty popular beer brand in Scandinavia! ;) It is interesting to see how clear the beer label looks and the colors are bright. I wonder what we solopreneurs could learn from this rebrand? How could we make our message clearer?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Marie Forleo Kicks Ass For Small Business @marieforleo

Marie Forleo not only talks the talk. She also walks the walk. In 2001, she quit her job in publishing and embarked on … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop