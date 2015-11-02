A (Very) Detail Guide on Becoming an Authority in Your NichePosted by erikemanuelli under Global
There are many factors that come into play in determining if you and your website are an authority in Google’s eyes and in the eyes of online visitors. Building authority in your niche is not an easy task. It takes time, perseverance, and determination.
Many experts believe traditional SEO is now dead. The days of simply choosing a keyword, using it, and driving traffic to your site are long gone. Yes, those strategies still need to be used, but only as part of a larger, overall package of promotional efforts aimed at making your name as an author and your site recognizable to your target audience.
The solution? Become an authority in your niche area.
